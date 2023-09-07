Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23.50 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 830.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.34).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

