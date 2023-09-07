Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23.50 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 439.60 ($5.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 515 ($6.50). The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 830.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.30) to GBX 501 ($6.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 552 ($6.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.89) to GBX 392 ($4.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 502.13 ($6.34).
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
