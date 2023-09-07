Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) EVP Sells $55,351.80 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 411.18%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

