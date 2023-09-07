Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Beacon Lighting Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19.
About Beacon Lighting Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Lighting Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This is How to Get the Best Exposure to AI App Development
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 2 Reasons GameStop Will Pop and 4 Why it Won’t
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.