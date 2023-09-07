Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 6.7%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.65. 177,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 351,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

