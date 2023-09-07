Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Laidlaw cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

BLPH opened at $0.45 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

