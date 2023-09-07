BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $87,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.