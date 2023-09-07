Ben Wyatt Buys 700 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Wyatt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,685 ($46.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,795 ($32,577.67).

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDS opened at GBX 1,953 ($24.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,911.31. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 1,646 ($20.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,274 ($28.72).

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,271.19%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

