Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 42.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 74,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,895.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

