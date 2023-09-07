Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on the stock.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 17.95 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £382.34 million, a P/E ratio of 598.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.12.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
