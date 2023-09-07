Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 17.95 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £382.34 million, a P/E ratio of 598.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.12.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

