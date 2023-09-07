Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECH. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.44. 134,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,380. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

