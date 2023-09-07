Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Priya Singhal Sells 431 Shares

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Priya Singhal sold 81 shares of Biogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $22,912.47.

Biogen Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.45 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

