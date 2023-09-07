Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 226.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTM opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

