Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $31,007.93 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

