Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $6.88 on Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00026812 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $110.40 million and approximately $198,836.41 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,660.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.00741994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00117886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00016253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.89933998 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $239,817.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.