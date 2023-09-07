BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BB opened at $5.56 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.