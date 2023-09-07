BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,899,139 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Newmont worth $4,658,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

