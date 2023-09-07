BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,260,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,579,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of Valero Energy worth $4,643,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $134.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

