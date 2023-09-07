BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,060,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,431,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.26% of 3M worth $4,210,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

