BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.36% of Synopsys worth $4,915,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.97. 192,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,509. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $471.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.82. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.