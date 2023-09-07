BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $3,559,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $629,742,000 after purchasing an additional 77,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.46. 128,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

