BlackRock Inc. Has $3.74 Billion Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,694,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.19% of Hershey worth $3,738,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.27. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $210.08 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

