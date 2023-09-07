BlackRock Inc. Has $3.82 Billion Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.81% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $3,820,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $77.64. 309,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,398. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

