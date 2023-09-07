BlackRock Inc. Has $3.87 Billion Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,685,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $3,872,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

HCA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.89. 66,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,560. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

