BlackRock Inc. Has $3.90 Billion Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $3,895,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $941.73. 47,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,131. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $944.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $907.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

