BlackRock Inc. Has $4.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of Moody’s worth $4,027,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,078. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

