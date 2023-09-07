BlackRock Inc. Has $4.13 Billion Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,942,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,110,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of CSX worth $4,130,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $311,675,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 1,257,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,070. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

