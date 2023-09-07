BlackRock Inc. Has $5.43 Billion Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.34% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,431,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.09. 153,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,508. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

