BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.83% of AON worth $4,397,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.73. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

