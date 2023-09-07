BlackRock Inc. Sells 217,360 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,825,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $5,097,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 402,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

