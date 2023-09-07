BlackRock Inc. Sells 519,681 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,544,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 519,681 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $5,161,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.24. 2,030,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,770,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.