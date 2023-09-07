BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

