Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,008 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,100,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9,272.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 510,934 shares during the last quarter.

INDA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,764 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

