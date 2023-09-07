Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $164,559,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $175,432,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,591,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 1,566,378 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.1 %

LVS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 483,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,418. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.93, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.