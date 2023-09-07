Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.71. 787,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

