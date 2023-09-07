Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 306 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.09. 170,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

