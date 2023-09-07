Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 79 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.06. 266,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.42 and its 200 day moving average is $332.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

