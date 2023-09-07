Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.3 %

SMG traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,716. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

