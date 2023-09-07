Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.41. 2,163,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

