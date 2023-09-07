Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

CAT traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 246,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,956. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

