Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. 1,172,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,001. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

