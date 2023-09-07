Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 198,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,175,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $560,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

