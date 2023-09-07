Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.90. 81,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

