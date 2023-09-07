Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KLA by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,562,000 after purchasing an additional 263,926 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,482 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of KLA stock traded down $24.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.52. 124,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,357. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.