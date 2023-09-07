Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,650,000 after buying an additional 1,981,344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,533,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,032,000 after purchasing an additional 852,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

TTE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 137,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,998. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

