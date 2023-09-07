Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $103,220.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $103,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,988,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,864,805.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 132.55%. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

