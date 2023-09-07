Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,248 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCSA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 1,598,293 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 129.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 212,266 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of BCSA stock remained flat at $10.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

