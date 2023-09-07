BMO Capital Markets Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Outperform”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.