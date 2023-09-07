BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Lowers Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,858 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.