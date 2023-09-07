BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $48,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $541.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.85 and its 200 day moving average is $510.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

