BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 15,040 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.10% of Welltower worth $35,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

